BRIEF-Goldeye Explorations responds to Sandy Lake Gold Inc

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Goldeye Explorations Ltd
* Goldeye Explorations says "Goldeye is disappointed that Sandy Lake Gold has added another issue to ongoing dispute between companies"
* Says "will continue to seek resolution of all items in dispute pursuant to terms of option agreement"
* Goldeye "does not accept position taken by Sandy Lake Gold that option agreement's force majeure clause has been triggered"
* Sandy Lake Gold Inc purported to invoke force majeure provisions of option agreement between Goldeye and GPM Metals Inc
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance