版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Goldeye Explorations responds to Sandy Lake Gold Inc

July 28 Goldeye Explorations Ltd

* Goldeye Explorations says "Goldeye is disappointed that Sandy Lake Gold has added another issue to ongoing dispute between companies"

* Says "will continue to seek resolution of all items in dispute pursuant to terms of option agreement"

* Goldeye "does not accept position taken by Sandy Lake Gold that option agreement's force majeure clause has been triggered"

* Sandy Lake Gold Inc purported to invoke force majeure provisions of option agreement between Goldeye and GPM Metals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐