BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing entered into second amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
July 28 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc :
* Amendment extends term of credit agreement from july 27, 2017, to July 23, 2021
* Amendment changes a financial ratio in credit agreement, maximum consolidated leverage ratio
* On July 25 co entered into a second amendment to unsecured credit agreement dated July 27, 2012 - SEC filing
* Is required to pay an annual facility fee of 0.15 to 0.30 percent on available commitments under credit agreement
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance