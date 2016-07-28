版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide says Q2 consol operating revenue of $1.208 bln

July 29 YRC Worldwide Inc :

* Yrc worldwide inc says consolidated operating revenue for q2 2016 of $1.208 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐