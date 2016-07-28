BRIEF-Senomyx enters letter agreement with Pepsico Inc to extend research period

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Senomyx:
* Entered letter agreement with pepsico, inc. To extend research period under collaborative research and development,license agreement dated aug 16, 2010
* To extend the research period under agreement with pepsico for an additional forty-five days, through september 30, 2016 Source - bit.ly/2a82s0M (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday