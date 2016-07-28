BRIEF-Senomyx enters letter agreement with Pepsico Inc to extend research period

July 28 Senomyx:

* Entered letter agreement with pepsico, inc. To extend research period under collaborative research and development,license agreement dated aug 16, 2010

* To extend the research period under agreement with pepsico for an additional forty-five days, through september 30, 2016 Source - bit.ly/2a82s0M (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)