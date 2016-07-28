REFILE-BRIEF-Stericycle says to restate results for three quarters of 2015

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
(Corrects headline to "says to restate results for three quarters of 2015")
July 28 Stericycle Inc
* Says restatement had no effect on net income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015
* Says Co's board determined that consolidated financial statements for quarters ended March 31, 2015, June 30, 2015 and Sept 30, 2015 should no longer be relied
* Cites errors in timing of recognition of certain loss reserves - SEC filing
* Errors in timing of recognition of certain loss reserves relate to Co's settlement of two previously disclosed litigation matters
* Says identified accounting errors had no effect on Co's audited annual results for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015
* says it will restate portions of its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for affected periods to reflect modified timing of recognition of these losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance