REFILE-BRIEF-Stericycle says to restate results for three quarters of 2015

July 28 Stericycle Inc

* Says restatement had no effect on net income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015

* Says Co's board determined that consolidated financial statements for quarters ended March 31, 2015, June 30, 2015 and Sept 30, 2015 should no longer be relied

* Cites errors in timing of recognition of certain loss reserves - SEC filing

* Errors in timing of recognition of certain loss reserves relate to Co's settlement of two previously disclosed litigation matters

* Says identified accounting errors had no effect on Co's audited annual results for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015

* says it will restate portions of its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for affected periods to reflect modified timing of recognition of these losses