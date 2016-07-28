BRIEF-Safe Bulkers Q2 loss per share $0.15

July 28 Safe Bulkers Inc :

* Net revenue for Q2 of 2016 decreased by 18% to $26.2 million from $31.8 million during same period in 2015

* Loss per share for Q2 of 2016 were $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $29.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)