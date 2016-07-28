BRIEF-Safe Bulkers Q2 loss per share $0.15

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Safe Bulkers Inc :
* Net revenue for Q2 of 2016 decreased by 18% to $26.2 million from $31.8 million during same period in 2015
* Loss per share for Q2 of 2016 were $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $29.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance