BRIEF-Qiagen says it intends to return capital of $300 mln to shareholders by 2017 end

July 28 Qiagen Nv

* Intends to return capital of $300 million to shareholders by end of 2017

* Intends to return capital to its shareholders in the additional amount of approximately $200 million by early 2017

* Considering share repurchase program announced on 27th April 2016, total return figure is expected to be approximately $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

