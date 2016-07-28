版本:
BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics says it entered into an asset purchase agreement with Pfizer

July 28 Bind Therapeutics Inc

* Says amendment to increase the purchase price of the acquisition to $40 million

* Says on July 1, 2016, the company entered into an asset purchase agreement with Pfizer, Inc

* Says on July 26, 2016, company amended the stalking horse agreement

* Says expects that the acquisition will close on or about August 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

