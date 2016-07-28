版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Ingram micro qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.36

July 28 Ingram Micro Inc

* 2016 q2 gaap earnings per diluted share were 36 cents

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.36

* Ingram micro reports second quarter financial results

* Worldwide 2016 q2 sales decreased 4 percent in usd to $10.1 billion

* 2016 q2 non-gaap earnings per diluted share were 61 cents

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $9.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐