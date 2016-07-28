BRIEF-UDR files for possible issuance of up to 16.1 mln shares

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 UDR Inc
* Possible issuance of shares to certain holders of units of limited partnership interest, or DownREIT units, in UDR Lighthouse Downreit L.P., or DownREIT partnership
* Files for possible issuance of up to 16,137,973 shares of co's common stock
* UDR Inc also says possible resale from time to time of some or all of such shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source: (bit.ly/2afFt9P) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance