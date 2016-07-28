版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-RA Capital reports 7.7 pct passive stake in Ardelyx as of July 18 - SEC filing

July 28 Ardelyx Inc

* RA Capital Management reports 7.7 pct passive stake in Ardelyx as of July 18 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2agZfMg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

