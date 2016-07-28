BRIEF-Eastman Chemical posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.68/shr

July 28 Eastman Chemical Co

* Qtrly sales revenue $2,297 million versus $2,533 million

* "we expect a decline in adjusted 2016 earnings per share that approaches 10 percent below adjusted 2015 earnings per share"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.68 excluding items

* Qtrly reported earnings of $1.71 per share

* "challenges we face have intensified including increasing competitive pressures particularly from asia pacific region"

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S