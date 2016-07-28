BRIEF-Eastman Chemical posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.68/shr

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Eastman Chemical Co
* Qtrly sales revenue $2,297 million versus $2,533 million
* "we expect a decline in adjusted 2016 earnings per share that approaches 10 percent below adjusted 2015 earnings per share"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.68 excluding items
* Qtrly reported earnings of $1.71 per share
* "challenges we face have intensified including increasing competitive pressures particularly from asia pacific region"
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2a35SGK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance