BRIEF-Av Homes says Co, units entered into an omnibus amendment to its senior revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Av Homes Inc
* Says Co, units entered into an omnibus amendment to its senior revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank - sec filing
* Says amendment increases committed amount available under credit agreement To $165.0 Mln - Sec filing
* Credit agreement includes an 'accordion' feature that allows company, with consent of lenders, to increase aggregate amount to $200.0 million
* Says amendment reduces the committed amount available under the letter of credit sub-facility to $50.0 million
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance