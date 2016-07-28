BRIEF-GE CEO Immelt buys 50,000 shares of co's common stock on July 26 - filing

July 28 General Electric Co

* General Electric Co CEO Jeffrey Immelt reports purchase of 50,000 shares of co's common stock at $31.45 per share on July 26 - sec filing

* General Electric Co CEO Immelt owned 2.2 million shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction Source text: bit.ly/2afycHg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)