BRIEF-Corning says it entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Corning Inc
* Accelerated share repurchase transaction to repurchase $2 billion of Co's common stock in two tranches of $1.5 billion and $500 million, respectively
* Made a $2 billion payment to morgan stanley on July 28, 2016, received an initial delivery of 74.5 million shares of corning stock from Morgan Stanley
* Says on July 28, 2016, corning entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - sec filing
* Final settlement of both tranches of asr is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday