公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors LLC files to say it has dissolved its stake in Relypsa as of July 26 - SEC Filing

July 28 Relypsa Inc

* Orbimed Advisors LLC previously held a 7.5 pct stake in Relypsa Inc

* Orbimed Advisors LLC Files to say it has dissolved its stake in Relypsa Inc as of July 26 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

