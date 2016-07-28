BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors LLC files to say it has dissolved its stake in Relypsa as of July 26 - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Relypsa Inc
* Orbimed Advisors LLC previously held a 7.5 pct stake in Relypsa Inc
* Orbimed Advisors LLC Files to say it has dissolved its stake in Relypsa Inc as of July 26 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday