BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance says secondary offering priced at $80.55/share

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
July 28 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :
* Secondary offering of 15 million shares of its common stock, offered by its selling stockholders, priced at $80.55 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance