版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance says secondary offering priced at $80.55/share

July 28 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Secondary offering of 15 million shares of its common stock, offered by its selling stockholders, priced at $80.55 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐