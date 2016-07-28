版本:
BRIEF-Empire Life Insurance qtrly EPS $25.21

July 28 Empire Life Insurance Co

* Empire life insurance co qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $25.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

