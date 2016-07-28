版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Precision Drilling files for mixed shelf offering of $1 bln

July 28 Precision Drilling Corp :

* Precision Drilling files for mixed shelf offering of $1 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

