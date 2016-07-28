版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Sunwear of California Ernie Sibal resigned from position of CFO

July 28 Pacific Sunwear Of California Inc

* Ernie Sibal resigned from position of vice president and chief financial officer as of July 22, 2016

* Sibal will stay with company as vice president of real estate and store optimization - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2a35RTg (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐