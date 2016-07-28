BRIEF-Pacific Sunwear of California Ernie Sibal resigned from position of CFO

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Pacific Sunwear Of California Inc
* Ernie Sibal resigned from position of vice president and chief financial officer as of July 22, 2016
* Sibal will stay with company as vice president of real estate and store optimization - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2a35RTg (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday