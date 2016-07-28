BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Qtrly gold and copper production, including gold in pyrite concentrate, of 38,092 ounces and 9.6 million pounds
* Qtrly revenue $72.5 million versus $58.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06
* Dundee precious metals inc says now forecast 2016 concentrate smelted to be 20,000 tonnes lower than anticipated
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday