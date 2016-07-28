版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.05

July 28 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Qtrly gold and copper production, including gold in pyrite concentrate, of 38,092 ounces and 9.6 million pounds

* Qtrly revenue $72.5 million versus $58.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06

* Dundee precious metals inc says now forecast 2016 concentrate smelted to be 20,000 tonnes lower than anticipated

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

