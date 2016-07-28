版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-Federal court of appeals issued "favourable" ruling on Argonaut Gold

July 28 Argonaut Gold Inc :

* Federal court of appeals issued "favourable" ruling about its federal lawsuit arising from denial of EIA for San Antonio project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

