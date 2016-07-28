BRIEF-Avnet says entered into a senior unsecured bridge credit agreement

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Avnet Inc
* Says On July 27, 2016 entered Into A Senior Unsecured Bridge Credit Agreement With Bank Of America, N.A - SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for a single borrowing of tranche a-1 bridge loans of up to £557.0 million, tranche b bridge loans of up to $250.0 million
* 2 bridge loans of up to £150.0 million Source text : bit.ly/2adrQE9 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday