BRIEF-Papa John's international increases quarterly dividend by 14 pct

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Papa John's International Inc
* Papa john's announces 14% increase in quarterly dividend
* Board of directors declared $0.20 dividend per common share, payable august 19, 2016
* Quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 per share, or $0.80 on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance