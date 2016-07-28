BRIEF-Papa John's international increases quarterly dividend by 14 pct

July 28 Papa John's International Inc

* Papa john's announces 14% increase in quarterly dividend

* Board of directors declared $0.20 dividend per common share, payable august 19, 2016

* Quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 per share, or $0.80 on an annual basis