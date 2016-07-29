BRIEF-Yamana Gold Q2 EPS $0.03 from continuing operations

July 28 Yamana Gold Inc
* Qtrly total gold production of 313,086 ounces at
by-product cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of
$664
* Q2 silver produced 1.79 millions of ounces versus 2.37
millions of ounces
* Q2 average realized silver price per ounce $16.82 versus
$16.28
* Q2 total chapada copper produced 23.2 million pounds
versus 31.5 million pounds
* Expects to achieve target debt levels through organic
generation of cash flow from growing production profile in
second half
* Q2 average realized gold price per ounce $1,267 versus
$1,195
* Says production at chapada is now expected to be 110
million pounds of copper and 106,000 ounces of gold in 2016
* Q2 average realized copper price per pound $2.12 versus
$2.75
* Says continues to be well positioned to deliver on gold
and silver production guidance for the full year
* Production expectations for chapada remain unchanged for
2017 and 2018
* Q2 shr $0.03
* Q2 adjusted shr $0.01
* Q2 shr view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $466.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $466.4 mln
* Q2 shr $0.03 from continuing operations
