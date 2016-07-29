BRIEF-Lyondellbasell qtrly earnings per share excluding items $2.45

July 29 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* Qtrly earnings per share excluding items $2.45
* During q3, chemical and polyolefin markets thus far have
generally been well balanced with trends similar to q2
* "during second half of year our plant maintenance schedule
continues to be significant with turnarounds at additional o&p
and i&d facilities"
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $7.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased q2 2016 interim dividend by 9% to $0.85 per
share
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.56
* Lyondellbasell says "during q3, chemical and polyolefin
markets thus far have generally been well balanced with trends
similar to q2"
* "within our system, refinery repairs have been completed,
and corpus christi ethylene plant expansion is expected to be
completed by end of q3"
* Qtrly sales and other operating revs $7.33 billion versus
$9.15 billion last year
