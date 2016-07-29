版本:
BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises says co, unit entered some financing commitments

July 29 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* On July 29, 2016, co, co's unit entered into certain financing commitments - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for a new $75 million senior secured term loan facility Source text - bit.ly/2avY0LT

