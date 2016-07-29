BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects 16 pct rise in Q3 capacity - Conf call

July 29 Spirit Airlines:
* "Scheduled capacity is expected to be up 16% in the third
quarter" - conf call
* Continue to target a capacity increase of about 20% for
the full year 2016 - conf call
* "On a demand front, domestic leisure volumes are strong,
however yield remain soft" - conf call
* Sees third quarter operating margin of about 21 pct - conf
call
* Weakness in few currency driven countries, most notably in
Colombia, few places in Central America continued in quarter -
conf call
* Don't think we have seen any "zika-related issues" in our
network - conf call
