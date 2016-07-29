BRIEF-SABMiller says board to recommend final AB InBev offer

July 29 SABMiller Plc :
* Recommendation of revised and final offer
* Board has now met formally to consider revised and final
offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of
SABMiller as announced by Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV on July 26
2016
* Revised offer comprises an all-cash offer of 45.0 pounds
per share
* Offer includes a partial share alternative, available for
approximately 41 pct of SABMiller shares, consisting of 0.483969
unlisted shares and 4.66 pounds in cash for each SABMiller share
* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash
consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of
UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting
* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends
to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a
separate class of shareholders
