BRIEF-JetBlue Airways updates on delivery schedule of A321 aircraft

July 29 Jetblue Airways
* JetBlue Airways - Currently expect 15 of
incremental 30 airbus A321 aircraft to be delivered with current
engine option beginning in 2017
* JetBlue airways says anticipates remaining 15 aircraft to
be airbus A321 new engine option (A321neo), scheduled to be
delivered beginning in 2020
* JetBlue Airways - Starting in June 2019, co would
have option to take any or all of its A321neo deliveries with
the long range configuration, the A321-LR
Source text: bit.ly/2ahA5hJ
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)