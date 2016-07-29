BRIEF-Newlink Genetics Q2 loss per share $1.12

July 29 Newlink Genetics Corp :
* Q2 loss per share $1.12
* Implemented a significant restructuring program following
may results of impress phase 3 study of algenpantucel-l
* Reducing headcount from approximately 230 to approximately
130
* Recorded $12.3 million in restructuring expenses in q2
* Winding down hyperacute cellular immunotherapy clinical
trials that do not include a checkpoint inhibitor combination
* In q3, company expects to record small additional charges
relating to closing or reduction of leased facilities
