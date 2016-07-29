BRIEF-Newell Brands says won't drag Jarden integration beyond Q3- Conf Call

July 29 Newell Brands Inc

* Says will likely reinvest a significant part of profit in Yankee Candle during holiday season if inline with guidance this year in a conference call

* Says need to get Coleman business to be sustainable, have work to do on it in a conference call

* regarding $250-$300 million product line exit plan, we will sell them if we find buyers and not necessarily exit them

* Says we don't expect Jostens to be much more than a 1 to 2 percent growth business in a conference call

* Says regarding integration of Jarden Corp, won't drag it over a long period, won't find things hanging beyond Q3

* Says we are looking for broadened distribution and footprint for Yankee candles in Europe in a conference call

* Says very unlikely to change guidance for first 18 months after integration in a conference call Further company coverage: