BRIEF-SABMiller board to recommend final AB InBev offer

July 29 SABMiller Plc :
* SABMiller board recommendation of AB Inbev revised and
final offer
* Board of SABMiller has now met formally to consider
revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share
capital of SABMiller
* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash
consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of
UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting and in favour of SABMiller
resolutions to be proposed at SABMiller general meeting.
* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends
to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a
separate class of shareholders and therefore to allow other
SABMiller shareholders to vote on revised offer separately.
