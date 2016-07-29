版本:
2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Shopify files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 mln

July 29 Shopify Inc

* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2a9W5dz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

