版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 00:55 BJT

BRIEF-Alkermes says U.S. District Court issued unambiguous opinion in favor of co, U.S. FDA - SEC filing

July 29 Alkermes Plc:

* On July 28 U.S. District Court for District of Columbia issued unambiguous opinion in favor of co and U.S. FDA - SEC filing

* U.S. District Court unambiguous opinion affirming in all respects FDA's decision to approve Aristada for treatment of schizophrenia

* U.S. District Court unambiguous opinion also "denying action filed by Otsuka for declaratory and injunctive relief" Source text (bit.ly/2aPWyTH) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐