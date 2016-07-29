版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 02:19 BJT

BRIEF-S&P downgrades Halliburton to 'BBB+' on difficult industry conditions

July 29 S&P Global Ratings:

* Halliburton co downgraded to 'BBB+' on difficult industry conditions; outlook stable Source text (bit.ly/2ajaUtH) Further company coverage:

