公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern sets regular qtrly dividend of $0.59/share

July 29 Norfolk Southern Corp

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

