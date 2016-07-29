版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 02:33 BJT

BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed

July 29 Heartland Financial USA Inc

* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/2anDsmG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

