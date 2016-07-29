版本:
BRIEF-Evoke Pharma announces $10 million registered direct offering

July 29 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke Pharma announces $10 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market

* Says will issue common stock at a purchase price of $3.0825 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

