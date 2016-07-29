版本:
BRIEF-Credit Acceptance posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $4.38

July 29 Credit Acceptance Corp

* Credit Acceptance announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $4.17

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP shr $4.38

* Q2 shr $4.17

* Q2 shr view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $238.5 mln vs $203.1 mln

* Q2 rev view $232.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

