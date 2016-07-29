版本:
BRIEF-LyondellBasell says to build high density polyethylene plant on U.S. Gulf coast

July 29 Lyondellbasell Industries NV

* Lyondellbasell Industries says plant will have an annual capacity of 1.1 billion pounds

* Lyondellbasell to build high density polyethylene plant on U.S. Gulf coast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

