2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1 bln K certificates

July 29 Freddie Mac:

* Prices $1 bln multifamily K deal, K-056

* Expects to issue approximately $1 billion in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about August 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

