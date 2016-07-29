版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-Several private equity firms contemplating buyout of Hewlett Packard Enterprise - CNBC

July 29 (Reuters) -

* Several private equity firms are "sniffing around" Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, contemplating a buyout - CNBC, citing TheInformation Further company coverage:

