版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Kellogg Company declares regular dividend of $0.52/shr

July 29 Kellogg Co :

* Kellogg Company declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

