BRIEF-Sinclair Settles says settles with FCC, to pay $9.5 mln

July 29 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Entered Into Consent Decree With FCC Resolving "Number Of Previously Disclosed Matters That Have Been Pending At FCC"

* FCC Has Dismissed All Pending Claims Against Sinclair In Media Bureau, Will Now Issue License Renewals For 90 Television Stations

* As Part Of Settlement, Sinclair Agreed To Make A Payment Of $9.495 Million

* Says Matters Related To Certain Content Broadcast On Sinclair Stations, Technical Issues Relating To Local Marketing Agreements

* Says Matters Also Related To FCC's Rule Regarding Joint Retransmission Consent Negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: