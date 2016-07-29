版本:
BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18

July 29 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly net interest income $5.2 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

