BRIEF-Tokai Pharmaceuticals says reducing workforce by about 60 pct

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
July 29 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tokai pharmaceuticals announces reduction in force
* Workforce reduction plan expected to be largely completed by end of q3 of 2016.
* Says expects reduction in force to result in approximately $4.2 million in reduced annualized operating expenses
* Also expects to incur a charge in q3 of 2016 of approximately $1.3 million related to reduction
* Reducing its workforce by approximately 60 percent, to a total of 10 full-time equivalent employees
* Says reducing its workforce by approximately 60 percent, to a total of 10 full-time equivalent employees
* Says reduction plan expected to be largely completed by end of q3 of 2016
* Says also expects to incur a charge in q3 of 2016 of approximately $1.3 million related to reduction, including severance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.