BRIEF-Gaming Nation Inc announces cancellation of stock options

* Gaming Nation Inc. announces cancellation of stock options

* Cancelled 832,500 incentive stock options granted under corporation's stock option plan to certain officers and directors of Co

* Cancelled options were voluntarily surrendered by holders thereof for no consideration

* Cancelled options were originally granted on June 9, 2015 and July 12, 2015 with an exercise price of $2.50 per common share