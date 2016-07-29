版本:
2016年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering size not disclosed - SEC Filing

July 29 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

* Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

