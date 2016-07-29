版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-WWE, some units enter new $150 mln senior unsecured revolving credit facility

July 29 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* Co and certain of its units entered into an amended and restated $150 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Amended revolving credit facility replaces previous $200 million credit facility, set to expire on September 9, 2016

* New facility has a termination date of July 29, 2021 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2aix4CL ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐